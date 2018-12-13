× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/13/18: Austin’s Apple HQ, OpenTheBooks.com, & 2019 Industries On The Rise

Chicago missed out on yet another corporate relocation as Apple announced that they are spending one billion dollars on building a new corporate office in Austin, Texas. Steve Bertrand checked in with Rochelle Garner to learn about what exactly we missed out on. Bill Geiger looked at the self-control that comes with not checking your 401k every week, Adam Andrzejewski is helping shed some light on the salaries of public sector employees in every state, and Graham Winfrey is previewing some of the industries that might flourish in 2019.