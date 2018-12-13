× WGN Nightside 12.13.18 | Paul Farahvar and Dr. John Duffy | Stumping Harry Caray

Tonight on WGN nightside

“Harry Caray” comes back to life to join Paul Farahvar and Dr. John Duffy on a game called “Stumping Harry”. The objective is to test Harry’s knowledge about his baseball history. If you were able to puzzle Harry about his great baseball memory, you receive a special prize. How did the results pan out? Tune into WGN nightside to find out!