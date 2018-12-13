The statue of Chicago Cubs' broadcaster Harry Carey outside Wrigley Field has a coating of snow on it as the Chicago area gets it's first measurable snow since December, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Chicago. Much of the Midwest and beyond is getting snow as part of a storm that forecasters say will yield between 3 to 6 inches of snow.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WGN Nightside 12.13.18 | Paul Farahvar and Dr. John Duffy | Stumping Harry Caray
The statue of Chicago Cubs' broadcaster Harry Carey outside Wrigley Field has a coating of snow on it as the Chicago area gets it's first measurable snow since December, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Chicago. Much of the Midwest and beyond is getting snow as part of a storm that forecasters say will yield between 3 to 6 inches of snow.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tonight on WGN nightside
“Harry Caray” comes back to life to join Paul Farahvar and Dr. John Duffy on a game called “Stumping Harry”. The objective is to test Harry’s knowledge about his baseball history. If you were able to puzzle Harry about his great baseball memory, you receive a special prize. How did the results pan out? Tune into WGN nightside to find out!