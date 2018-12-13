× Wayne Baker Brooks: “I take you on a musical journey… where I’m at and where I’m going”

Dave Hoekstra welcomes Chicago’s own bluesman Wayne Baker Brooks, who plays a could of tunes and discusses the musical narrative he brings to his show that weaves through his influences and those of his father, Lonnie Brooks; letting the blues “breathe” and grow into other genres, and the task of balancing that with respect for the tradition of the art, the importance of being able to navigate the business of music as an independent artist and more.

See Wayne at SPACE in Evanston on January 5th at 7:00pm.