× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 25 | Youth sports specialization: Why we shouldn’t be letting our kids play year-round

Do you remember the days when every season had a different sport? That’s not necessarily true anymore. The business of youth sports is forcing kids to specialize long before they’re ready. uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to John O’Sullivan, author of Changing the Game: The Parent’s Guide to Raising Happy, High Performing Athletes, and Giving Youth Sports Back to our Kids and Is It Wise to Specialize?: What Every Parent Needs to Know About Early Sports Specialization and its Effect Upon Your Child’s Athletic Performance, about physical literacy and why the best athletes are well rounded.

