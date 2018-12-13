× Top Five@5 (12/13/18): Senator McCaskill had some choice words for her colleagues, President Trump slams Michael Cohen, Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, December 13, 2018:

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill blasted the U.S. Senate today during her farewell address. President Trump criticized his former lawyer Michael Cohen on Fox News after Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in prison. A student in Delaware is harassed because of his unusual last name. Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen for his appearance on the Showtime hit ‘This Is America’, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!