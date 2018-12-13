× Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Will Businesses Shift To A Complete Technological Environments?

The commercial banking industry saw some ups and downs this year, but Chuck Garcia (EVP and director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) reminded Steve Grzanich that it’s all about helping business customers succeed. The Associated Bank Thought Leader discussed how the industry has changed in the last year and how the major trend of technology is not always the answer for certain businesses, but that’s where Chuck Garcia is able to step in and explain when the step towards tech is right or wrong for businesses.