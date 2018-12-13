× The Opening Bell 12/13/18: The Farm Bill is Inching Closer to Being Finalized

Technology has dramatically shifted the way industries operate, and the commercial banking industry is no exception. Steve Grzanich caught up with Chuck Garcia (EVP and director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) to discuss the year behind and ahead for the commercial banking industry in the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. At 19:00, The new U.S. Farm Bill has been on the radar for many Americans, and after a significant put off, the first part of the bill has been passed and Ben Feldman (Policy Director at The Farmers Market Coalition) broke down what will be a focal point for farmers, and consumers as the farm bill moves on to the next stage to be finalized.