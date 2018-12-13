× The Mincing Rascals 12.13.18: The border wall meeting, Michael Cohen, mayoral candidates

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by discussing Michael Cohen’s prison sentence and its impact on the Trump administration. Then, the group addresses Tribune Columnist John Kass’s words regarding the border wall meeting between Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and President Trump. Plus, they talk about an unusual tax that California lawmakers are considering putting in place.

Steve recommends watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon.

Scott seconds that.

Eric recommends “Patriot Act with Hasan Mihaj” on Netflix.

John recommends “Songs of Good Cheer” at the Old Town School of Folk Music and The Agent: My 40-Year Career Making Deals and Changing the Game by Leigh Steinberg.