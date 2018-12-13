× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (12/13/18): Talking mayoral race strategy with Paul Vallas, Susana Mendoza, Garry McCarthy, Willie Wilson, and Toni Preckwinkle. Plus, a Kasso lesson in Christmas lights

The Chicago Way Thanksgiving (12/13/18): John Kass reports from first Chicago Mayoral forum at the Copernicus Center and gets reaction from candidates Paul Vallas, Susana Mendoza, Garry McCarthy, Willie Wilson, and Tony Preckwinkle about Mayor Emanuel’s last acts as mayor. Plus, Kasso reads letters and explains why all that glitters & glows isn’t Christmas.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3576646/3576646_2018-12-14-024946.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here