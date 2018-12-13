The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (12/13/18): Talking mayoral race strategy with Paul Vallas, Susana Mendoza, Garry McCarthy, Willie Wilson, and Toni Preckwinkle. Plus, a Kasso lesson in Christmas lights

Posted 11:35 PM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:57AM, December 14, 2018

This Wednesday, May 14, 2014 photo shows the exterior of Chicago's City Hall in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Chicago Way Thanksgiving (12/13/18): John Kass reports from first Chicago Mayoral forum at the Copernicus Center and gets reaction from candidates Paul Vallas, Susana Mendoza, Garry McCarthy, Willie Wilson, and Tony Preckwinkle about Mayor Emanuel’s last acts as mayor. Plus, Kasso reads letters and explains why all that glitters & glows isn’t Christmas.

