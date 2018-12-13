× Roe Conn Full Show (12/13/18): Washington Post’s Philip Bump gives us the latest from Washington, Tom Skilling teases the weekend forecast, Richard Roeper reviews ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

On the Thursday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGM-TV’s Lourdes Duarte prepares you for the WGN News. Philip Bump from the Washington Post updates Roe & Anna on the latest news happening in Washington. WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling drops by to give us the weekend forecast. Also, Kristen Ellis from the “Barrel to Bottle’ podcast swings by the studio with holiday wines choices for you to consider. Film critic Richard Roeper reviews this week’s movie releases, a Top Five@5 you wont believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!