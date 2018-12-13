× Renato Marriotti breaks down the sentencing of Michael Cohen

CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Renato Marriotti joins Patti on air to discuss the 3-year sentencing of Michael Cohen, former legal counsel for President Trump. Later, they discuss Robert Mueller’s recommended leniency for former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

