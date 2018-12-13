× No Coast Cinema Ep. 58 | Gene Siskel Film Center and Golden Globes

Today, Tom and Conor connect with Marty Rubin, the Associate Director of Programming for the Gene Siskel Film Center. Together they discuss the Film Center’s history as well as dive into the upcoming 4K restoration screenings of Edgar G. Ulmer’s Detour and Wim Wender’s Wings of Desire.



Later, Tom and Conor address this year’s slew of Golden Globe nominees, a pursuit which leaves them examining the implications of all awards shows.



What happens at the intersection between artistic expression and televised competition? Find out this week on No Coast Cinema.