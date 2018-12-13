× Michael Cohen sentencing, amazing comedians, and more | Full Show (Dec 12th)

Tonight Patti welcomes CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Renato Marriotti to discuss Michael Cohen’s sentencing; comedian Dr. Bill Miller discusses his upcoming show at the Kenosha Comedy Club; Marty DeRosa talks about his comedic toolkit to getting laughs, Evil Genius, and WGN Radio’s Rick Gieser joins in to share favorite wrestling songs. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

