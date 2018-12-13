× Local Entrepreneur is Transforming Lives with ‘Man Weave’

The hair industry is constantly evolving with new hair trends that is now becoming more unisex. The breakthrough of ‘Man Weave’ or some may refer to it as a ‘hair replacement unit’ is a transformation that is sweeping the nation.

Erskine Reeves is a CEO, barber, stylist, educator and consultant. Most importantly he’s heaven sent.

Erskine took on this trend of ‘Man Weave’ and mastered his own technique which sends his clients home with a boost of confidence and looking 10 years younger. He also teaches a hair unit class giving others the opportunity to learn about this lucrative business that is changing lives.

His next hair unit class will take place January 20, 2019 at Erskine Reeves Barber Academy in Hillside, IL.

Check out his interview with Marsha Lyles :