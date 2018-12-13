× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 202: Week 15 Bears-Packers, NFL Preview

Believe it or not, if the Bears beat the Green Bay Packers this Sunday, they’ll not only clinch their first division title since 2010, but they’ll also knock their longtime rivals completely of out of playoff contention. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview the game, and take some time to compare Mitchell Trubisky to Jay Cutler, and *gasp* Brett Favre. The guys also talk about their biggest concern heading into the matchup, make bold predictions and guess the final score. They also have a fresh batch of listener voicemails and pick NFL games against the spread.

