× Does ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ live up to the hype? Richard Roeper has the answers!

There’s another slew of films being released this week, and nationally acclaimed film critic Richard Roeper joins Roe & Anna to give his ratings on this week’s releases:

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

‘Mule’

‘Mary Queen of Scots’

‘Ben Is Back’

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!