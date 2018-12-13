× Dean Richards: Who Should Host the Oscars?

Bill and Wendy check in with their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the host for next year’s Academy Awards, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘The Mule,’ ‘Once Upon a Deadpool,’ ‘Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse,’ ‘Mortal Engines,’ ‘Ben is Back,’ and ‘Mary Queen of Scots.’

