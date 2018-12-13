× Blackhawks Crazy: Snapping The Skid

Chris Boden and Scott King sit down after the Blackhawks finally snapped their eight-game losing streak Wednesday versus Pittsburgh. They break down how the team finally managed to break through, with an assist from a pair of Rockford callups. You’ll also hear from Dylan Sikura; Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on the challenges of reworking a roster around veterans who’ve led their teams to Stanley Cups; NHL Executive VP Steve Mayer on the lead-up to the Winter Classic, and a limited-time preview of the event for Blackhawks fans downtown over the holidays.

