Binny’s hand-picked wine selections for the holiday season that will amaze & impress

Kristen Ellis, Wine Education and Events Coordinator at Binny’s Beverage Depot, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about finding the perfect wines for your Thanksgiving Day festivities.

Arani Sauvignon Blanc 2017 – $10.99

If you need one fresh Sauvignon Blanc for the Holidays, this is it! The Arani Sauvignon Blanc is very aromatic and concentrated, showing citrus and stone fruit nose. Rich and soft on the palate, featuring layers of ripe mandarin, passion fruit and kiwi, that extends through to a lifted, fresh finish. A ripe, fruit forward style that changes the way we usually think about New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 – $39.99

A blend of 83% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Petit Verdot, 4% Merlot and 4% Cabernet Franc, the 2015 Honig is a classic example of a Bordeaux Blend from Napa Valley. The nose gives cassis, plums and cedar scents. Sleek, medium-bodied with a pure dark fruit core, this Honig drinks way out of its price category. This is the perfect red for your dinner party and priced just right for a hostess gift.

Hess Lion Tamer 2015 – $39.99

Composed of 50% Malbec, 23% Zinfandel and 11% Petite Sirah with smaller parts of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Merlot, and Mourvèdre. The 2015 Lion Tamer is a model for complexity. Offering loads of blackcurrants, preserved plums and dark chocolate with hints of Provencal herbs and earth. A rich, full-bodied wine and plush tannins. The Lion Tamer will compliment many of our classic Holiday dishes.

Krug Grand Cuvee – $160.00

Our show-stopper bubble. Krug Champagnes specializes in only tête de cuvées, which is an amazing feat in itself. Each bottle of Krug Grande Cuvee is a blend of 10 or more vintages and 120 different wines that are aged for six-plus years. The nose is a lovely dance of citrus fruit, dried fruit, marzipan, and gingerbread. The freshness of the palate not only comes for the bubbles but also from the rich, tangy flavors and refined acidity. This is the wine aficionado’s go-to Champagne. We can’t think of a better way to ring in 2019!

Graham’s 2016 Vintage Port – $115.00

The 2016 Ports are so amazing we could have easily picked Taylor, Dow or Warre for this list, but our favorite is the Graham’s. This port is extremely concentrated with aromas of mint and chocolate and layers of ripe black fruit flavors. It has great structure and balance and a long finish. Although this is wonderful to taste now, it will continue to improve over the next 25-50 years. This is also available in limited supply in half bottles and magnums. Great port vintages only come along a couple times a decade, don’t miss out on the 2016’s!

