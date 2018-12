× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 12.13.18: It’s not goodbye, only see you later

This is our last bonus hour with news queen, Judy Pielach. Judy shares some of her most unforgettable moments here at WGN. They also talk about the best Hallmark Christmas Movies, Michael Jordan, and more.

