× Alonzo Townsend on ‘Mule’ and Delta blues education: “That heartbeat is the connection piece between Mississippi and Chicago”

Dave Hoekstra, along with Wayne Baker Brooks, talks with St. Louis-based blues music education advocate Alonzo Townsend, who discusses his work spreading blues awareness and the importance of the next generation of musicians and listeners to appreciate to genre’s roots; he also talks about the work of his father Henry ‘Mule’ Townsend and the the upcoming remastered reissue of Henry’s 1980 classic “Mule”, the difference between Chicago and St. Louis in terms of recognizing each city’s cultural contributions to the blues, and more.