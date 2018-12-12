× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/12/18: Terry Savage’s “Chicken Money”, Apartments in Malls, & Sustainability During The Holidays

Sometimes it’s OK to be uncertain and scared about the markets. Steve Bertrand learned from Terry Savage that with all of the current market volatility, Average Joe and corporate investors need to remember that it’s all about the long term game when it comes to making money (unless you only have chicken money). Frank Sennett explained how apartments could be coming your location mall, while Karlee Siepierski is reminding us how to cut back on our environmental impact with her tips to be more sustainable during the holidays.