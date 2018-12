× The remarkable works of Sheri Smith

Artist Sheri Smith stops by the studio for a discussion with WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan. They discuss Sheri’s artwork, almost exclusively on jazz and jazz performers, her new website, the Ukranian museum and much more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3566548/sheri-smith-11-4-18_2018-11-13-141448.64kmono.mp3