The Opening Bell 12/12/18: What The Food Industry Will Be Asking In 10 Years

The food industry is evolving every day from innovations at fast food locations to more efficient farming practices, Matt Carmichael took the next step with the What The Future Series focusing on food. Steve Grzanich discussed with Matt about some of the forward thinking minds around the industry and what they are seeing going forward. Jon Boyd (CEO of Klein & Hoffman) then jumped on the program to discuss what it takes to preserve Chicago’s architectural integrity while emphasizing our skyline’s character.