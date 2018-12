× The creative adventures of Sid Yiddish

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined in studio with Sid Yiddish, Alex Marback, Erin Andershock, and Joe Cavaliere to talk about their most recent creative adventures. They also share their unique approach to music and Rick even performs with the group!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3566535/sid-yiddish-10-28-18_2018-11-13-140735.64kmono.mp3