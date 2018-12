× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.12.18: The buffalo chicken mac and cheese effect

The show members couldn’t stop talking about the buffalo macaroni and cheese that Justin ordered. Spike O’Dell joined the show on the 10 year anniversary of signing off as the WGN Radio host. Roe Conn accuses Justin of chewing gummies this morning Swap Meet brings in some Pez dispensers and the fantasy picks are in.