× Sikura and Dahlstrom to make season debuts with Blackhawks Wednesday

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Forward Dylan Sikura and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom will make their season debuts for the Blackhawks on Wednesday against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins after being recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Sikura, who had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 26 games with Rockford this season, had three assists in five games with Chicago last year.

“There’s times down there when you question yourself and you question your play or when you’re going to come up and stuff like that,” said Sikura, who began the season in the AHL after a disappointing training camp. “But it’s important to just leave that behind. You got to know you’re here for a reason.”

Dahlstrom, who has one goal and seven assists in 22 games with Rockford this year, had three assists in 11 games with Chicago last season.

“I like to think I’ve got a good gap,” Dahlstrom said of his game. “I like to shut down players early, have a good first pass out of our own zone, really just focus on that.”

Any contributions from the call-ups will be duly noted as the Hawks are 9-18-5 after an eight-game losing streak they’re still riding.

