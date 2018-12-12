× Roe Conn Full Show (12/12/18): LIVE at the United Center with Chef Mike Acromone, Denis Savard, Top 5@5 and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes is LIVE at the United Center!

Today on the show:

Former federal prosecutor Mike Monico breaks down the sentencing of Michael Cohen and Roe shares his theories what will happen next.

Former Blackhawk and hockey hall of famer Denis Savard sits down with Roe and Anna at the United Center to give his advice on how to turn around the Hawks losing streak an what strategies are going to work for the team going forward.

In the Top 5@5, Chuck Schumer tries to explain Trump’s promise of a government shutdown, Nikki Haley uses the president’s bombast as a bargaining chip, Bradley Cooper, Lady GaGa and the rest of the cast from A Star Is Born get nominated for their stellar performances and Trump confuses Christian Bale for Bruce Wayne.

Plus, Tom Skilling, Chef Mike Acromone and the gang tests Violeta to see if she can distinguish British actors from American ones.