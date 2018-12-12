Photos: Steve Cochran Show holiday lunch at Tavern on the Park

Posted 5:57 AM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:56AM, December 12, 2018

The Steve Cochran Show enjoyed good times at their holiday lunch at Tavern on the Park.  Unfortunately, Dave Eanet couldn’t be there but he was talked about often.  The food was amazing, the staff and view were incredible and the company was even better.  We are lucky to have such great listeners that allow us to be able to do a show everyday!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline