Nick Digilio 12.12.18: Jerry Vasilatos, Fred Weintraub, Losing Streaks, School Lunches
Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Jerry Vasilatos on the 25th anniversary screening of Solstice
Hour 2:
+ The longest losing streaks in sports / transplanted sports fans
Hour 3:
+ WCIU UK correspondent and Worldly Fellow Fred Weintraub on Prime Minister May’s no confidence vote
+ Longest losing streaks / transplanted sports fans continued
Hour 4:
+ School lunch memories
