Nick Digilio 12.12.18: Jerry Vasilatos, Fred Weintraub, Losing Streaks, School Lunches

Hour 1

+ Show Start

+ Jerry Vasilatos on the 25th anniversary screening of Solstice

Hour 2:

+ The longest losing streaks in sports / transplanted sports fans

Hour 3:

+ WCIU UK correspondent and Worldly Fellow Fred Weintraub on Prime Minister May’s no confidence vote

+ Longest losing streaks / transplanted sports fans continued

Hour 4:

+ School lunch memories

