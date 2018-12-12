Nick Digilio 12.12.18: Jerry Vasilatos, Fred Weintraub, Losing Streaks, School Lunches

Schoolboy Digilio

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Jerry Vasilatos on the 25th anniversary screening of Solstice

Hour 2:
+ The longest losing streaks in sports / transplanted sports fans

Hour 3:
+ WCIU UK correspondent and Worldly Fellow Fred Weintraub on Prime Minister May’s no confidence vote
+ Longest losing streaks / transplanted sports fans continued

Hour 4:
+ School lunch memories

