× Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: A Very Merry Mix-Up

Welcome to another episode of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. This episode features the Hallmark movie, “A Very Merry Mix-Up.”

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to the Steve Cochran Show here and The Download with Justin Kaufmann here