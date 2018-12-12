Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to two women that he says was done at the direction of Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Making sense of Michael Cohen’s sentencing with Mike Monico
Michael Cohen has officially been handed down a sentence of 36 months for a series of crimes he committed while under employment by President Trump.
To help keep everything in perspective, former federal prosecutor Mike Monico joins Roe, Anna and the rest of the gang to break down what the sentence means, where Cohen goes next and some of Roe’s big theories on the whole scandal.