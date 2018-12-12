× JiMMYBAR is carving out their own space in the protein bar game

JiMMYBAR! co-CEOs Jim Simon and Jason Wadler join Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to share how they became so successful in a market that is otherwise overflowing with competition. If you want a protein bar that isn’t made of chalk and a bunch of incoherent ingredients, chances are it’ll be tough to find one that also tastes good. This is the part where we say “This is where JiMMYBAR! comes in.” This is where JiMMYBAR! comes in.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

