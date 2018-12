× Introducing A Red Orchid Theatre’s Kirsten Fitzgerald

A Red Orchid Theatre‘s Kirsten Fitzgerald joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan on the phone. Kirsten is the artistic director of the theatre and the two discuss current shows, the theatre’s history and much more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3566547/kirsten-fitzgerald-11-4-18_2018-11-13-141347.64kmono.mp3