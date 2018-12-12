× Helping Veterans in interesting and unique ways is natural for the Grandson of General George S. Patton, Benjamin Patton and Former Marine Officer (and son of actor Gregory Peck) Stephen Peck

Paul goes Behind the Curtain to discuss amazing efforts to assist Veterans in need. First, Benjamin Patton (the grandson of decorated WWII General George S. Patton and the son of another decorated General) has created the Patton Veterans Project…a filmmaking venture with vets called “I was There” Film Workshops. A fascinating story to get vets therapeutic help thru the art of telling their often difficult stories on film. Then former Viet Nam Marine officer Stephen Peck (who happens to be the son of the incredible Gregory Peck of To Kill a Mockingbird fame) discusses his program called U.S. Vets and its effots to assist homeless veterans get housing, a job and the mental and other medical treatment and assistance they need. And yes, they chat about what it’s like to be the son of the famous actor. Check it out…very interesting stuff!