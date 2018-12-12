× Eczema, Allergies, Graphic Design & Yoga Life

The “Allergista”, Jennifer Jenkins, is helping other find the best holistic allergy sensitive products. She has become an expert form her own experience dealing with Eczema and 24 different allergies in her adult life. She also opens up about her passion for yoga, her journey to becoming a yoga instructor and her career in graphic design. Check out her blog, her FREE allergy product guide & tips at www.theallergista.com. And for the graphic designing yoga instructor world, go to www.jennifermariejenkins.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3575685/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-15_2018-12-11-160025.64kmono.mp3

