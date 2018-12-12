× Dr. John Duffy: Managing Seasonal Affective Disorder & College Suicide Prevention

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of seasonal depression triggered by the change in seasons. Dr. John Duffy joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to explain the widespread presence of Seasonal Affective Disorder and offers tips on the best ways to treat symptoms from depression to the winter blues. They also talk about suicide prevention on university and college campuses.

