Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum Recap, Rex Huppke talks finding his haters, and more | Full Show (Dec 11th)

Tonight we welcome Paul Faravah as he rides sidecar with Patti! She provides a recap of her evening as she served as the moderator of the Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum; a conversation evolves about using and/or taking too many condiments from the restaurant counter; and Rex Huppke, writer from The Chicago Tribune, jumps on air to discuss his mission to have his haters put their “charity where their hate is”. All this and more!

