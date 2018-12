× Bill and Wendy Full Show 12.12.18: Unicorn Cake is a THING?

Today’s guests include Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Bears baker Sarah Tuohy. Bill and Wendy talk about surviving Y2k, WGN Radio’s upcoming production of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ Google’s top trending searches in 2018, seasonal depression, holiday baking, and more.

