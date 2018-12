× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 12.12.18: Weird Christmas Songs

Bill and Wendy continue their conversation about Google’s top trending searches in 2018. Then, Judy Pielach joins the show to talk about her role in the WGN Radio Production of “It’s A Wonderful Life”. They also name their top weird Christmas songs.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.