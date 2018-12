× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Ironix, Rita Dragonette and the creative adventures of Sid Yiddish

Tonight on the show, Rick starts off discussing Grant Robbin‘s new book, Ironix. Then, it’s a musical goulash of impromptu performance with Sid Yiddish, Alex Marback, Erin Andershock, and Joe Cavaliere. Finally, Rita Dragonette talks about her book, The Fourteenth of September.

