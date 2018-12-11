× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/11/18: Political Sparring Impacting Markets, The Holiday Travel Forecast, & Inappropriate Gift Giving

This has been quite a volatile time for the markets and Steve Bertrand thinks that the political sector isn’t helping the situation. Jon Najarian jumped on the program to discuss the most recent influence and other factors that are contributing to the down market. Andrea Rush explained how to responsibly donate during the giving season, Nick Calio is previewing the holiday travel season from the perspective of the airline and consumers, while Philippe Weiss knows the appropriate and inappropriate gifts to get for your co-workers & bosses.