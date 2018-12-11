× Who is funnier than Brian Regan?

Bill and Wendy speak with comedian Brian Regan about his tour, his new Netflix series, the concept of “clean comedy”, the state of comedy in America, how he became interested in standup, what’s in store for the future, and more.

Brian Regan

8:00pm, Mon, Dec. 31, The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL 60601. Tickets are on sale now at The Chicago Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.