DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
White Sox Weekly: Sox fans sell Bryce Harper on the South Side
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: As the Winter Meetings begin and teams are putting their pitches together in Vegas for Bryce Harper, we hear from you, Sox fans, who sell the franchise, the city and all the possibilities this White Sox club has to offer.