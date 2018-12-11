× WGN Nightside w/ Dave Hoekstra | 12/10/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Dave Hoekstra welcomes adult contemporary and R&B artist, Blake Alexander, into the studio as he shares some of his latest hits! Blake shares information about his upcoming performance at Chicago’s Eve of the Eve at Merchandise Mart on December 30th, for more information visit www.highsight.org.

Then, Claude Walker joins the show to talk about his “Bicentennial-by-Button” online exhibit. With a very impressive political resume including holding the position as former senior writer for Governor Quinn, Claude goes into his political background and what led him to begin collecting buttons as a child.

Finally, Dave speaks with Author-songwriter Zack Sternwalker about his latest book “Please Let Me Help (Helpful Letters to the World’s Most Wonderful Brands)”. Zack briefly talks about his band, Potential Gospel, before sharing the influences behind his book and some of the reactions he’s been receiving for his work.