Vic Salerno from BetChicago likes the underdog and the future of sports betting in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 09: Bradley Sowell #79 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on December 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Director of Sportsbook Operations for BetChicago.com, Vic Salerno joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to explain how the odds stack up against the Bears winning their division and the future of sports betting in Illinois.

