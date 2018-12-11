× Top Five@5 (12/11/18): President Trump doubles down on government shutdown, Steph Curry thinks we did not go to the Moon, ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ tops the Charts, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 11, 2018:

A young candidate running for Alderman in the 13th Ward accuses Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan of using “strong-arm tactics” in order to knock him off the ballot. President Trump doubles down on shutting down the government unless he gets funding for his border wall, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry believes that we did not go to the Moon. The Christmas classic ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ climbs the charts, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!