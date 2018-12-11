× Tim Anderson & Daryl Boston join John Williams for open questions on the second day of “Sox on the Beach

Chicago White Sox’s talented young shortstop Tim Anderson (@timanderson87) and first base coach Daryl Boston join John Williams in some Q&A with fans in Riviera Maya Mexico. Tim was selected in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft by the White Sox. He made his MLB debut on June 10, 2016. In 1,564 games, Tim has a batting average of .258 with 46 home runs and 150 RBIs. Daryl was drafted in 1st round (7th overall) in the 1981 draft by the White Sox. Daryl played in 10 professional baseball seasons before coming back to the White Sox in 2013 as their first base coach.