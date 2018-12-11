× This author is trying to offer free help to some of the world’s most notable brands

Dave Hoekstra speaks with Author-songwriter, Zack Sternwalker, about his latest book “Please Let Me Help (Helpful Letters to the World’s Most Wonderful Brands)”! In this book, Zack addresses a plethora of celebrities, notable brands, and more by offering advice, ideas, and feedback.

Zack also briefly talks about his band, Potential Gospel, before sharing the influences behind his book and some of the reactions he’s been receiving for his work.