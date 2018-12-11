× The Opening Bell 12/11/18: The Best & Worst Gift Givers

Gift giving can be a stressful time of year because of the amount of money spent, the pressure to get something friends an family likes, but Sarah Hollenbeck (Analyst at BlackFriday.com) broke down the numbers behind how we’re really feeling about the shopping season. Steve Grzanich and Sarah discussed the reputation that different gift givers have, how many of us are sober when we shop, and the gift most likely to be returned. Kelly Phillips Erb (Sr. Editor at Forbes.com) then broke down the exact cost of the classic holiday song, “The 12 Days of Christmas” and what that would actually cost if someone bought all of those gifts.